Holiday travel should provide much needed boost to Huntsville International Aiport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The travel industry has taken a huge hit during this pandemic and Huntsville International Airport officials are hoping the holidays give a big boost to their struggling airport.
Throughout the pandemic, the number of travelers at the airport have been down significantly, but Cooper Jacob, a spokeswoman for the airport, said they have seen numbers start to increase a little over the last few months.
“We are steadily increasing just as passengers feel safer and there is more research coming out about flying and the health behind flying,” she said.
Jacob said she has seen more families in the airport recently as the holiday travel season gets started with Thanksgiving. The numbers are still pretty far away from a normal year, though.
“We’re still nowhere near where we want to be but we’re glad passengers are coming back,” Jacob said.
However, airports across the country are reporting a a spike in travelers right now. Jacob hopes to see the same for Huntsville.
“Hopefully we’re picking up on the numbers just with the holidays coming up, we won’t have those results back till the end of the month,” Jacob said. “But, we’re hoping that people feel comfortable enough to travel and see those family members that they might not have seen since March, but it’s at each persons comfort level.”
Jacob said the comfort level is the biggest part, and they’re doing everything they can to make people feel as safe as possible.
“We’ve increased cleaning schedules, we have separate and sanitize stickers on the floor, there are plexiglass barriers between you and the airline worker, the car rental counter worker, anybody that you could come in close contact with,” she said.
Jacob said if you’re flying this holiday season you need to be safe as you travel and make sure you know what COVID-19 restrictions might be in place at your destination. She said flyhealthy.gov is a great resource to check on different restrictions.
