Hays Farm selects Goodall homes for south Huntsville development project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City is growing rapidly.
Of course that means more and more homes are popping up.
We already told you about that massive housing development project coming to south Huntsville, Hays Farm.
Well we learned, Goodall Homes will be the developer to build over 400 single family homes off Haysland Road near Grissom High School.
When the community is complete, in a few years, it will also feature 600 luxury apartments, a 440 acre nature preserve, a Publix and more.
The division president of Goodall Homes tells us he expects most of their homes to sell before they’re even complete.
“People will be able to come in. They’ll be able to pick a home site, a floor plan, any of the structural options that they like. And then they can go to our design center and pick out their colors for the interior of the home. Cabinets, counter tops, bath fixtures and that kind of thing,” Lance Gilmet, division president for Goodall Homes in Huntsville said.
“The total dedicated park area is over 500 acres. It’s an 850 acre development and something like two-thirds of that is devoted to nature and park areas. it’s going to be a great lifestyle for people to live in,” Jeff Enfinger, developer for Hays Farm said.
Pre-sales for homes are expected to start in January.
