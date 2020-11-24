Hays Farm announces new home development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hays Farm announced today a new home development that will be arriving in South Huntsville.
Goodall Homes, a Clayton Properties Group, will be the exclusive single-family home builder for the 440 single family homes at Hays Farm.
Home pre-sells will begin January 2021 for “The Forge”, “The Forest”, and “The Fields”. Hays Farm is a master planned community located in South Huntsville, just minutes from Downtown Huntsville and adjacent from Redstone Arsenal with direct Arsenal access.
Along with the 440 single-family homes, Hays Farm will also feature 600 multi-family units, a premiere office park, over nine acres of urban park surrounded by retail, 440-acre nature preserve, eight miles of hard surface greenway and a Publix anchored grocery store.
Developer and owner, John Hays says he is pleased to welcome to Goodall Homes to the 850- acre master planned community
“For more than 30 years Goodall Homes has built a legacy of quality and value. Their commitment to excellence combined with their unmatched ability to buildout a development of this scale makes them a natural fit for Hays Farm.” said Hays.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.