Downtown Florence Alliance will host Christmas Parade of Lights

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence will continue one of their holiday traditions by hosting the Christmas Parade of Lights on December 10.
The Christmas Parade of Lights presented by Bank Independent will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Florence. Visitors can drive through Tennessee and Court Street to view the spectacular display of holiday lights.
According to the Downtown Florence Alliance, social distancing will be in place. This year’s tradition will have a new spin to allow participants to enjoy the parade from the safety of their own vehicle. Mrs. Claus will be featured as the finale of the parade at the intersection of Court and Tuscaloosa, where you may turn left or right to exit the parade route.
WAFF is told that background music for the full parade experience will be provided by Big River Broadcasting on WQLT-FM 107.3.
The Downtown Florence Alliance encourages visitors to register an entry in the parade. Incorporate the “Parade of Lights” theme in your entry to maximize your chances of winning a trophy in your division.
They will award a winner in the following categories:
- Marching Band
- Non-Profit
- Community/Interest
- Business
Winners in each category will receive a Christmas themed trophy to celebrate their holiday win all year round. Businesses along the route are also welcome to participate to bring additional publicity and broaden their competitive space.
