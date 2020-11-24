Cold start to your Tuesday morning

Temperatures this morning are in the lower to middle 30s. What a chilly start to your Tuesday.
Winds from the south will help us later this morning and afternoon to push in some warmer air. Expect to see some clouds along with that sunshine today, with temperatures reaching back into the 60s.
Rain is on the horizon for Wednesday. It looks like rain for the Valley will hold off until then.
Wednesday will be similar in temperature to your Tuesday, but it looks like rain and a few thunderstorms will stick around for the day.
Your next 10 days are looking colder with the 40s and the 50s on their way.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.