Child shot himself in the leg in Publix parking lot

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway in Decatur after a young boy shot himself in the leg.
It happened around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Publix on the Beltline.
We’re told the child was left unattended in the car with his sister while their mom was in the store shopping. That’s when he shot himself in the leg.
According to the Decatur Police Department, he was taken to hospital for non-life threating injuries and has since been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will be sure to update you as soon as we find out more details.
