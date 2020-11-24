CARE Center in New Hope stepping up to help kids during the holidays

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food pantries have had to help out big time during the pandemic, making sure even more families have food on their tables.
The CARE Center in New Hope is a crisis center that’s been around for 20 years now, but was essentially made for helping people during the pandemic.
The CARE Center has a food pantry, tutoring for students, thrift store, financial aid services and programs to help adults get back on their feet, earn their GED and find jobs.
During the pandemic, the need for their food pantry has more than doubled at times and Andrea Bridges, the Executive Director, said they’re serving new families who they’ve never worked with before.
“We’re also seeing an increase in families coming and asking for assistance that we’ve never seen before,” Bridges said. “They found themselves in need for whatever reason due to COVID.”
She said a huge part of their work to help the community has been making sure students are fed when school is virtual and on the weekends.
One of their programs is called Bags of Blessings, which sends kids home with a bag of food on the weekend that should be enough to keep them fed on the off days.
During the holidays, this program expands to send kids in need home with food for an entire holiday break.
”We partnered with Owens Crossroads Church of Christ, they provided a break bag filled with food to sustain that child for one week,” Bridges said. “But it also included items to have a Thanksgiving meal, including a voucher for our local community to go to Piggly Wiggly to go pick up a turkey.”
Bridges said this program feeds more than 100 children and the need for it has recently gone up. She said in the last three weeks the number of children they serve has nearly doubled.
Bridges said they help out a lot around Christmas time too with another break bag to keep those kids fed over the long school break.
On top of that, they’re helping parents provide Christmas presents for their kids too.
“We have a Christmas store, its a model that we started following several years ago. We wanted to give our parents their dignity back, during the Christmas season where we didn’t want them to feel like they had to get a handout, we wanted to give them a hand up.”
They get donations of brand new toys and then let the parents of the children in the Bag of Blessings program come in and shop for presents.
Bridges said each parent gets a $20 voucher per child and can come into the Christmas store and shop for very marked down toys and gifts for their kids.
Bridges said it’s been a hard year but the great news is throughout the pandemic they have never been worried about running out of food to give.
“We have seen some very generous folks out there, that’s one of the things that any time we see a crisis situation we also see the good in our community and the areas around us that support us.”
Bridges said as the pandemic stretches on they’re working to help people get back on their feet with workforce development and help with the job search. She said they’re waking sure not to give anyone any financial and food support who doesn’t need it.
