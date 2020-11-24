Alabama tops the College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo (Source: Crimson Tide Photo)
By WBRC Staff | November 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 6:39 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is number one in the first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings.

It’s a college football season like no other where games have been moved, postponed and cancelled because of COVID-19.

The College Football Playoff selection committee list their top four teams as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

Florida A&M is fifth and Florida is sixth.

Auburn is ranked 22nd.

Alabama remains unbeaten going into Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Auburn.

The game at Bryant-Denny kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

