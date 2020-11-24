AAA expecting fewer travelers, low gas prices during holiday week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will be fewer people on the road this year and lower gas prices because of the pandemic according to AAA Alabama.
“Gas prices are lower than we typically see them this time of year. It was almost 30 cents a gallon less than they were this time last year, it’s due to low demand,” Clay Ingram, a spokesperson for AAA Alabama said. “You know people are just driving less right now because of the pandemic.”
Prices could stay low for a while. Ingram estimates they could be on the lower side going into February at the minimum. Also, fewer people driving could actually benefit their car’s value as well.
“When you take your car in to trade it in, one of the first things they’re going to look at is the mileage, as well as the condition,” Ingram said. “This year, we’re putting fewer miles on our car, we’re having a little less wear and tear on those cars as well.”
Based on mid-October forecasts, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving. However, as COVID-19 positive case numbers continue to rise, more states issue quarantine requirements and the CDC recommends people not to travel, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower.
