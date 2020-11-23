Tuscumbia gas station robbed at gunpoint, store clerk shoots suspect

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fuel City gas station in Tuscumbia was robbed Monday morning, but the gunman didn’t get very far after being shot by the store clerk.
According to Tuscumbia Chief Police Tony Logan, the gunman entered Fuel City around 10 a.m. Monday.
Logan tells WAFF the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and continued to run out of the building when the store clerk pulled out a gun and shot him.
The gunman made it to a vehicle waiting outside. After driving away from the scene, the driver ran a red light nearby and collided with another vehicle.
The suspect was transported to the trauma center at Huntsville Hospital. There are no further details about their condition at this time.
We’re told the gunman is a suspect in a string of convenience store robbers in the Shoals area.
This is an ongoing story. WAFF will keep you updated as soon as we find out more information.
