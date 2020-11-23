State health leaders issue COVID-19 update on Monday

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris (Source: WBRC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 23, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:25 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre are set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to update the public on COVID-19.

[ CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE UPDATE AT 11 A.M. ]

During the news conference, Harris and McIntyre will talk about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, therapeutics and Thanksgiving holiday recommendations.

The state has recently seen an increase in daily new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 228,373 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March.

