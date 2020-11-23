Rain on the horizon later this week for the Valley

Winds from the north continue through your Monday afternoon, pushing in some cooler dry air. Expect sunshine all day today and temperatures to reach the upper 50s.
The sunshine and dry skies will not last long unfortunately with rain on the horizon for Wednesday.
Clouds will begin to build throughout the day Tuesday, as another chance for rain moves in late in the evening. Heavier rain moves in by Wednesday morning, and continues throughout the evening hours, but the good news with this is… we are looking warm and dry for your Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Your next week is looking a little cooler to finish off your November.
