Rain on the horizon later this week for the Valley

Temperatures this morning are closer to normal throughout the Valley, hovering into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Winds from the north continue through your Monday morning and afternoon, pushing in some cooler dry air. Expect sunshine all day today and temperatures to reach the upper 50s.
The sunshine and dry skies will not last long unfortunately with rain on the horizon for Wednesday.
Clouds will begin to build throughout the day Tuesday, as another chance for rain moves in. Heavier rain moves in by Wednesday morning, and continues throughout the evening hours.
Your next week is looking a little cooler to finish off your November, but a highlight is the topics continuing to stay quiet!
