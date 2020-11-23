Principal at Moores Mill Intermediate School named Principal of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daniel Evans Jr. of Moores Mill Intermediate School has been selected as Principal of the year.
Superintendent Allen Perkins of Madison County Schools selected Evans as 2020 Madison County Schools Principal of the Year. Evans is a Madison County native, growing up in the Hazel Green area.
“We have so many highly qualified administrators in the Madison County School System and we are blessed to have leaders like Mr. Evans who give 100% every single day. His selection as Principal of the Year is representative of the quality of leadership we have throughout our school system,” Perkins said.
Evans has been in education for 14 years. This is his sixth year as principal at MMIS.
“I am honored to be selected as the Madison County School System Principal of the Year. I’m honored to be the principal at Moores Mill Intermediate School. I am a product of our school system and now I am blessed to work in such an incredible system where children come first,” Evans said.
MCSS told WAFF 48 that his goal is for all students to learn at a high level and know that they are loved and supported.
Recently, Moores Mill Intermediate School was recognized as a National Model PLC School for their student achievement and implementation of the Professional Learning Community Process. Perkins stated that the school is 1 of 200 schools in North America to hold this distinction.
