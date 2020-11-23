One dead, two injured in car wreck on AL 35; Avoid the area

WOODVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities confirm one person has died in a car wreck in Woodville Monday afternoon.
ALEA Troopers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Woodville with one confirmed fatality and two critically injured.
The wreck occurred on AL 35 near U.S. 72. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
