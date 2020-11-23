NY Times best selling author Fannie Flagg donating profits from book signing to Free 2 Teach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A great gift idea, for a even greater cause.
Alabama native and author of Fried Green Tomatoes, Fannie Flagg. is partnering with Free 2 Teach for the signing of her new book.
It’s called the Wonder Boy at Whistle Stop. It’s a follow up to her hit Fried Green Tomatoes.
All the proceeds will go straight to purchasing school supplies to help teachers throughout Madison County.
The cost is $31 if you’re picking it up, or $35 if you want to have it shipped.
Flag will sign up to 400 copies.
“You’re in my hearts and free to teach is in my hearts. And those of you who purchase a book to help the organization, thank you very much,” Fannie Flag said.
