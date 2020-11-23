Madison County investigators looking for man with several alleged drug charges

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on several felony charges.
Investigators are asking for help from the community to find Lonnie Dean Hewlett who has several felony warrants out for his arrest.
He is wanted on the following warrants:
- Drug Trafficking
- 2 Counts of distribution of controlled substances
- 2 Counts of possessing a pistol by a felon
- Possession of marijuana
- 2 Counts of attempting to elude
- 3 Counts of possessing a controlled substance
- Reckless endangerment
Anyone with any information on this individual are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256)722-7181.
