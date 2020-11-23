Madison City residents express overcrowding concerns

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Growing too fast without the resources to provide was a concern several residents brought up at the Madison City Council meeting on Monday night.
Many residents expressed their concerns over what they are calling an already crowded place to live.
“We are paying for overcrowded roads, schools, stretched services,” one resident said.
On the agenda, several people commented on two proposed ordinances for re-zoning properties that would be used for housing if approved.
The first ordinance was about re-zoning property south of the Oxford Subdivision and East of Dylan Road.
The second ordinance was about re-zoning property on the north side of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road East of Holladay Road.
“There are significant implications for those re-zoning that we haven’t accounted for in our growth management policies,” resident Michael Michael Sheehy said. These ordinances don’t talk to traffic, they don’t talk to infrastructure, they don’t talk to emergency services.”
Every person that addressed city council said they’re not opposed to growth, but they are opposed to not having enough resources.
“It’s not a vote in if you approve of these developments, it’s a vote on how best to move forward with a rapid growth within our city,” resident Tara Bailey said.
Mayor Paul Finley said he remembers a similar problem.
“When I came in at 2008, we were concerned with roads and school growth. We needed economic development, and Madison is going to continue to grow,” Finley said.
Finley elaborated this was something he worked on back then along with city council and will continue to work on now too.
In 2016, a growth plan was put into place according to Finley.
The city council voted for a continuance on both ordinances meaning they will be brought up at the next council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.