Huntsville infectious disease expert warns about holiday gatherings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health experts across the country have issued warnings telling people to not have their usual large family Thanksgivings and other holiday celebrations this year.
Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui is an infectious disease expert at Huntsville Hospital and she agrees, she said she’s concerned large gatherings would just make our current surge in COVID-19 cases even worse.
“The more exposure, the more surge we will see, so we have to, during this holiday season, be very careful how we plan everything,” she said. “Let’s just keep all of these things for the next year, let the vaccine come this year and let everything settle this year and we have more years to spend with our families and friends.”
She also wants people to think about their older relatives and the danger a large get together could pose for them.
“It all depends on human behavior,” Siddiqui said. “If you only think about yourself saying, “Okay, I’m young, I don’t have any underlying conditions, so I am not at risk of becoming that sick. Even if I get COVID I will recover,’ But what we are not realizing is we may have exposed our parents, our grandparents, who have underlying medical conditions and are at higher risk or becoming severely sick or may lose their lives.”
She said people need to keep their holiday gatherings to just their family that they live with, Siddiqui said large family gatherings often lead to a lack in safe practices.
“When we come closer, we don’t follow the CDC guidelines, we don’t follow the precautions we are supposed to follow so the safest way is to keep the social distance,” she said. “Especially this time around when we are seeing a huge surge of cases across the world.”
Siddiqui is worried if people don’t start following safety measures and limit exposure, our current case trends could continue and lead to some difficult decisions.
“We don’t want our healthcare system to get exhausted,” she said. “It will be a very tough situation when you have, for example, 50 ventilators and your have 60 people who are requiring ventilator support, so those will be very tough decisions to make.”
Siddiqui said there is some good news though, she said she is seeing less seriously sick patients now than during the Summer months and earlier periods of the pandemic.
She said this could be attributed to people getting treatments earlier on in their fight with coronavirus.
Siddiqui added that medical professionals have a better understanding of what are the best treatments for patients than they had earlier on in the pandemic. She said right now they’re using remdesivir and convalescent plasma to treat people dealing with COVID-19.
“We are using these things right now,” she said. “However, initially we were using some other antibiotics and other agents that later on in the studies showed they were not that helpful so those are not being used currently.”
Siddiqui said she has also noticed the virus changing and actually becoming more contagious.
“The virus, with time, mutates,” she said. “It changes itself, it changes it’s capabilities of causing illness, it changes it capabilities of how contagious it will be. This is how all viruses change themselves over time.”
At the end of the day, Siddiqui said the only way to fight back at the virus is to strictly follow the precautions.
“Things that have shown they will work and improve the surge and improve the numbers of cases is social distancing, covering your faces, strictly following CDC guidelines,” Siddiqui said. “So, that we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system, these are things that will make the biggest difference.”
