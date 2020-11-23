Governor Kay Ivey awards over $19 million to Alabama communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $19.4 million to more than 60 communities in Alabama.
Ivey flooded millions into Alabama communities with Community Development Block Grants. The CDBG funds will be used to repair dangerous roads, provide safe water, build community and senior centers, improve sewer systems and more.
“Community Development Block Grants help raise the living standards for thousands of Alabamians who may have struggled with dangerous roads, sewage backed up in their homes or find it difficult to wash clothes because of inadequate water pressure,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants and I must commend those local elected officials who recognized those struggles and responded to address needs in their communities.”
Grants are awarded on competitive basis in several categories including small city, large city, county, community enhancement, Black Belt and planning. Some cities received planning grants in addition to other competitive grants.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Many local governments, particularly this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, often struggle for funds to provide basic services for residents,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in awarding these funds from the CDBG program, which enables governments to accomplish worthwhile projects to make their communities better places to live.”
Grants awarded in North Alabama include:
Ardmore- $350,000 to replace sewer lines and ensure safe disposal of sewage.
Colbert County - $182,876 to raise the roadbed and improve drainage to eliminate pavement flooding on Gnat Pond Road, Cassie Davis Street and Marthaler Lane.
Courtland- $350,000 to replace aging water lines and provide safe drinking water to residents.
Fort Payne- $450,000 to demolish and clear the abandoned Fort Payne General Hospital complex.
Glencoe- $450,000 to replace sewer lines on East Air Depot Road, Taylor Road and Lonesome Bend Road.
Haleyville- $450,000 to upgrade sewer, water and streets in several areas of the city.
Holly Pond- $250,000 to construct a new senior citizen center to help meet the needs of the growing program.
Limestone County - $301,000 to provide pavement and drainage improvements on Chapman Hollow Road south of the town of Lester. The project is designed to alleviate flooding.
Morgan County- $250,000 to upgrade and add an addition to the Falk Senior Center.
North Courtland- $347,300 to improve drainage along Davis Street and other parts of the town.
Red Bay- $445,000 to improve sewer lines in the southeast part of the city.
Sheffield- $210,000 to demolish and clear multiple dilapidated residential and commercial structures throughout the city.
Tuscumbia- $365,000 to raze and clear 23 dilapidated structures located throughout the city.
Vina - $348,650 to install a new boost pump at a water storage tank to improve water flow and pressure.
Winfield- $450,000 to improve drainage and upgrade streets to alleviate flooding along Regal Street.
