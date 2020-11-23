Financial Friday: Use those gift cards or lose them

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for some extra money? Then start spending those gift cards that have accumulated in your purse or junk drawer.
Each year, $3 billion worth of gift cards go unused, according to research by CNBC.com. If you have gift cards from last Christmas, birthdays, graduations, etc., now is a great time to put them to use.
WAFF spoke to Patricia Lloyd from Redstone Federal Credit Union and she offered these tips to get the most out of your gift cards.
- By law, gift cards cannot expire for at least five years from the issuance date. However, you can be charged an inactivity fee if the card has not been used in a year. Always check its balance before you start shopping.
- Get the most value from the card by shopping sales or other deals when you use them.
- If you don’t want the card for whatever reason, consider donating it to charity, regifting it, or selling it for cash. There are websites that allow you to cash or trade the card for one you want to use.
- An etiquette note: If you are giving a gift card, always include a thoughtful card or note explaining why you thought it was a perfect gift, it shows that you were thinking of the recipient when you bought it and not just taking the easy way out.
For more ways to save, be sure to tune into WAFF 48 News at noon every Friday for “Financial Friday.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.