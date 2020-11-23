Donate to local organizations using CharityTracker

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the holiday season upon us, the City of Huntsville is urging citizens to rethink their charitable efforts.
Instead of bringing food, clothing and other supplies directly to the homeless camps, the City of Huntsville has new ideas for charitable efforts this winter and beyond.
One of the best ways to give is by using the tool, CharityTracker.
It’s online software by Expect Little Miracles that identifies what other local groups are doing in order to help the homeless.
By using Charity Tracker, groups can coordinate their efforts, share resources and reduce fraud.
In fact, a case manager says taking items directly to homeless camps around town causes duplication of items and more.
“I would ask that you provide resources to agencies that will assist our unhoused neighbors with opportunities that will allow them to move out of homelessness and into sustainable and independent living,” said Missy Hanks.
You can also donate directly to organizations that help the homeless, including Manna House and The Salvation Army.
