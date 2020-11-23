COVID cases increase at Cypress Cove Center in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A nursing home and health care facility in Muscle Shoals is seeing a rise in COVID cases.
Cypress Cove Center confirms 19 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus at this time.
An official with Cypress Cove tells WAFF a majority of patients and residents are asymptomatic, or already recovering. They also mentioned all patients, residents and staff will be tested twice-weekly to help prevent the spread of the virus.
In a statement from the center, officials say they are following CDC guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The say they will continue to follow the direction of the Alabama Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.
Some of the steps they have taken to keep people safe include, screening residents and patients for symptoms, requiring protective equipment for staff, visitation restrictions and more.
Cypress Cove also operates a center in Tuscumbia, Cottage of the Shoals, which does not have any cases of COVID-19 at this time.
