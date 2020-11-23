Christmas tree sale to benefit community

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re going to buy a Christmas tree this year, why not buy one that can change a life? At the “Buy A Tree Change A Life” Christmas tree sale set up at The Camp at MidCity, you can do just that.
The annual sale sends proceeds to both local and international missions, but given the impact of COVID-19, Buy A Tree Change A Life is putting a specific emphasis on addressing community needs.
“So many people are struggling, and so the organization as a whole said, ‘Hey, let’s give half of your proceeds back into your local community,’” says organizer Janah Williams. “We are really really excited about that.”
Not only is the sale for a great cause; it’s also a lot of fun!
“It’s just a cool place to come hang out, and who doesn’t love coming to pick up a Christmas tree and hanging out with their family and friends?” says organizer Michael Williams. “We take their picture... Santa Clause... hot chocolate... we’re going to have some music... It’s going to be awesome.”
Hours for the Buy A Tree Change A Life sale at The Camp at MidCity are:
Monday - Friday 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
