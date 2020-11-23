Alabamians hit hard by the pandemic ask governor for more relief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the deadline to spend nearly $860 million in CARES Act funding looms, advocacy groups across the state are urging the governor to use the remaining money on individuals.
Last month, 80 organizations wrote a letter to the governor asking her to spend the remaining money on things like unemployment, childcare, and housing relief.
One mom said the unspent cash could go a long way and sending it back to the federal government shouldn’t be an option.
If the governor spends the money on something not approved by the Department of the Treasury, the state of Alabama must pay it back.
Mother of three Rotecia Brown fought back tears explaining how hard the pandemic has impacted her family.
“It’s been stressful, it’s been very hard, I am trying to maintain. I am trying to come up with ideas to bring money in so we can keep this roof,” Brown said.
She lost her job early in the pandemic. Now, Brown is also teaching her children from home. She said her savings are running out and something’s got to give.
“I lost everything from losing a job before, I lost everything, but I came back. I worked so hard to get here for me to lose it again over the pandemic,” Brown added.
Alabama still has more than $860 million to spend in Federal CARES Act funding before the end of the year. If it is not spent, it must go back to the federal government.
The federal relief funds are restricted and can be used only on expenses that directly relate to COVID-19. That’s why Alabama has distributed it to places like hospitals, small businesses, or nonprofits. Advocacy groups across the state believe that money could be better spent by helping each other.
“We feel like the money should be prioritized for people who are hungry, at risk of homelessness, unemployed, unable to find work, and are sick because of COVID,” said Alabama Arise Executive Director Robyn Hyden.
Monday began a second wave of funding to help Alabama’s Small businesses. With the governor’s “Revive Plus” program, a small business can receive a maximum of $20,000 to cover expenses related to the pandemic.
Brown hopes something like this will be done soon for people across the state like herself, who can’t afford medications, housing, or next meal.
“You don’t know where this money is coming from, it has you up all night. Stressed out, depressed. It is sad. It saddens me that we have to go through this, and we have nothing to do with what is going on,” said Brown.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.