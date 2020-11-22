Three people killed in two-vehicle crash, wreck under investigation

The accident happened on Saturday. State Troopers say 22-year-old Tristan Stormy Lane Black was killed when the 2005 Honda Element he was driving was hit by a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by 37-year-old Kristi L. Cordes of Hanceville. Cordes’ vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Black’s vehicle. Troopers say 20-year-old Brookelynne Alexus Dowdy, Double Springs, 20-year-old Bailey Dewayne Bennett, of Haleyville, died at the scene. A juvenile in the vehicle was hurt. Cordes and the juvenile were transported for treatment by helicopter.