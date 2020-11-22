Three people killed in two-vehicle crash, wreck under investigation

BREMEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that killed three people is under investigation.
The accident happened on Saturday. State Troopers say 22-year-old Tristan Stormy Lane Black was killed when the 2005 Honda Element he was driving was hit by a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by 37-year-old Kristi L. Cordes of Hanceville. Cordes’ vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Black’s vehicle. Troopers say 20-year-old Brookelynne Alexus Dowdy, Double Springs, 20-year-old Bailey Dewayne Bennett, of Haleyville, died at the scene. A juvenile in the vehicle was hurt. Cordes and the juvenile were transported for treatment by helicopter.
The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near Alabama 91, approximately five miles southwest of Bremen at the 221 mile marker. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
