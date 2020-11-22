Showers ending late tonight with a chilly Monday morning

A cold front will continue to move through this evening resulting in light to moderate rain showers, rainfall totals should remain below a quarter inch.
Showers will end late tonight with breezy northerly winds ushering in cooler and drier air, clouds will thin out by Monday morning with low temps near 40 degrees. The week will start off on a sunny note with cooler temps Monday afternoon in the upper 50s. Tuesday looks warmer and breezy with highs making it into the middle 60s before rain showers develop late Tuesday night.
Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms move through Wednesday resulting in a washout for most of the day, travel could be impacted across the Southeast with the widespread rain expected. There is the potential for seeing an isolated stronger storm or two with gusty winds being the main threat. Showers will end Wednesday night behind the cold front and colder air from the north will rush in.
Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy but dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It looks like another disturbance will bring scattered rain showers in for Black Friday with temperatures staying in the middle 60s.
We will be tracking another cold front coming in for next weekend bringing scattered rain chances Saturday and widespread rainfall on Sunday.
Overall, we will likely see a shift in our weather pattern moving forward into December with things looking cooler and wet.
