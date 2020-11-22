Rex Reynolds drops bill to amend Alabama Memorial Preservation Act after Madison Co. statue moved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Confederate monument controversy is far from over.
Sunday night we learned a North Alabama Lawmaker was working on a bill to amend the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
It would have prevented the Madison County Commission from being sued for its removal.
Once the Madison County commission moved the confederate statue, Rex Reynolds says he decided to not to file a bill to amend the state law.
“The Rosa Parks Committee has always maintained from the committee that the law, the 2017 monuments law, was an immoral law,” David Person said.
But not everyone agrees.
The Heritage Protection of North Alabama believes all of the Confederate statues should stay put.
“The fighting was not about slavery. The soldiers were not about either protecting or abolishing slavery, with very few exceptions on either side,” John Scales, member of the Heritage Protection of North Alabama said.
State Representative Rex Reynolds says he began drafting a bill to amend the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act once the city council and Madison County Commission passed resolutions supporting moving the statue.
The bill was drafted to put the power back in the hands of local governments when it comes to moving statues.
“It certainly could have been a statewide bill but we also could have chosen to do it as local legislation,” Reynolds said.
But Reynolds tells us he decided not to move forward with the bill when the Madison County statue was moved.
“We will continue communicating with representatives across the state. This is obviously a topic on the table and we will continue to look at the details and do what’s right,” Reynolds said.
David Person, with the Rosa Parks Committee, was not happy to learn this news.
“I’m disappointed that State Representative Reynolds, who I think is a good man, has made this decision. I would hope someone in the legislature would do what state representative Reynolds said that he would do,” Person said.
Reynolds says he does not believe a bill to amend the law has been filed.
