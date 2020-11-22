No. 23 Auburn comes out with win against Tennessee

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers had a late start in Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Volunteers. However, they came out with the win 30-17.
The Tigers’ offense finished the game with 385 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Bo Nix finished the night with 220 passing yards and one touchdown. However, the Volunteers intercepted the sophomore quarterback once and sacked him twice.
The Volunteers were the first to strike. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano ran the ball 9-yards for a touchdown.
The Volunteers had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.
Tennessee would add more points to the board in the beginning of the second quarter when kicker Brent Cimaglia made a 54-yard field goal.
The Tigers would answer back. Nix finds Anthony Schwartz for a 54-yard touchdown.
Auburn was on the board.
With 5:36 left in the second quarter, the Tigers would add more points to the board when kicker Anders Carlson made a 25-yard field goal.
The Tigers and Volunteers were tied up 10-10 heading into halftime.
The Tigers were heading into the second half without running back Tank Bigsby, according to the ESPN broadcast. The freshman was injured early in the game.
With over seven minutes left in the third quarter, Auburn would take the lead after Carlson made a 27-yard field goal.
The Tigers would extend the lead with Smoke Monday’s 100-yard pick-6.
Auburn had the lead 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
With a little over seven minutes left in the game, Auburn would add more points to the board when running back D.J. Williams ran the ball 9-yards for a touchdown.
The Volunteers would answer back when running back Eric Gray ran the ball one-yard for a touchdown.
With 1:27 left in the game, Auburn extended their lead when Carlson made a 50-yard field goal.
In the end, the Tigers defeated the Volunteers 30-17. A nice touch for Gus Malzahn 100th game as head coach.
Next week, they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the classic Iron Bowl matchup with kick at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.