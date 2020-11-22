Crisis Services of North Alabama holding virtual turkey trot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A quick 5K before Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition many families take part in.
Of course this year is causing one nonprofit to turn its Turkey Trot virtual.
People with the Crisis Services of North Alabama are hoping you sign up and join in the fun.
Typically 1,600 people sign up, but only 300 have this year.
Much like our Liz Hurley ribbon run, you can complete your 5k any day until the event closes on Thanksgiving night.
It’s just $30 and every dollar goes towards providing free care for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and more.
“This fundraiser is so important especially this year, when everything’s down. Grants are down, fundraising is down. We haven’t closed our doors, we’ve kept working. We never stopped. And it’s why this fundraiser is so important so we can continue to do that. Because we cant shutdown. There’s not an option for us. We have to keep going,” Becky Cecil said.
