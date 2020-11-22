COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,798 new confirmed cases on Sunday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated November 22 at 10:52 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 194,585 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 37,921 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 1,490 new confirmed cases added Sunday. There have been 3,153 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 23,449 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,300 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 90,702 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 10 a.m. Sunday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED NOVEMBER 22

COUNTY NOVEMBER 22 CASES (10 a.m.) NOVEMBER 21 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 2,356 2,349 +7
Cullman 3,049 3,021 +28
DeKalb 4,177 4,146 +31
Franklin 2,239 2,230 +9
Jackson 2,710 2,691 +19
Lauderdale 2,631 2,595 +36
Lawrence 1,082 1,071 +11
Limestone 3,799 3,765 +34
Madison 11,469 11,365 +104
Marshall 5,257 5,174 +83
Morgan 5,547 5,496 +51

