Cold front moves in this afternoon

Cloudy to start off your early Sunday morning, but warm.
In the upper 40s and lower 50s for most of us in the Valley. We are dry for now, but this fast moving cold front will bring rain early this afternoon.
No impressive amounts of rain ahead of this front, with most of us looking at a tenth of an inch.
Gusty winds throughout today will help to push in cooler dry air for Monday, dropping out temperatures overnight into the lower 40s, upper 30s.
Continuing to see the impacts of the front, Monday looks a bit chilly with a high of 57. Northerly winds will continue out the day, bringing even more of a chill.
We recover going into Tuesday with highs returning to the 60s. Rain Wednesday is expected to cause some trouble for holiday commuters. We are expecting roughly an inch across the Valley from Wednesday’s system.
Warm and dry for Thursday, with more rain on the way to close out your next week.
