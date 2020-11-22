Auburn University renames student center after Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn University renamed a building on their campus Friday afternoon to honor a former student.
The student center on Auburn’s campus was renamed after Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice, Harold D. Melton. Melton was the first African American to become president of the Auburn Student Government Association.
Auburn’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in September to name the building in his honor. This is the first step in the university’s long-term inclusive effort.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.