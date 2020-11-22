Alabama overshadows Kentucky effort in 63-3 win

The Bama defensive line started a little slow, giving up swaths of yardage at the snap and leaving it to the secondary to make the stop. But after 12 plays, more than 6 minutes off the clock and a series of penalties on both Kentucky and Bama (UK for substitution and Bama for pass interference) the Wildcats found themselves at 3rd and goal. But for all the grit, they’re unable to come with the score. Adding insult to injury, a high snap leads to a fumble on the field goal attempt. The fumble is recovered by Bama and the Tide scores on the resulting drive.