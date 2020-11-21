Union Chapel M.B. Church giving out free Thanksgiving food

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church members at Union Chapel M.B. Church in Huntsville are hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner Food Box drive-thru Giveaway at 8 on Saturday morning.
Church members will give out 325 complete Thanksgiving dinner boxes to anyone in need at 315 Winchester Road.
The dinner boxes include a frozen turkey, dressing, corn, green beans, potatoes, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce.
To ensure social distancing, people picking up food should stay in their cars.
One box per vehicle will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.