Temporary road closure Sunday on Clinton Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will be working on Clinton Avenue on Sunday.
Clinton Avenue between Jefferson Street and Spragins Avenue will be closed on November 22 for construction. Weather permitting, road work will begin at 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The closure is needed to perform roadwork for the Jefferson Street Streetscape project.
Bill Foshee with the Huntsville Engineering Division says that traffic control will be in place to detour traffic. Through traffic will not be allowed during the time of construction.
Access to all commercial properties will be maintained.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.