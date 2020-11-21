“Skating in the Park” to open Saturday at 5 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (November 21 at 9 a.m.): The Huntsville Museum of Art announced via Facebook “Skating in the Park” will open for skaters at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The museum asks that all skaters bring a mask if they plan to attend.
UPDATE: Skating in the Park 2020 has been put on hold after issues with the ice on Friday.
The Huntsville Museum of Art announced on Facebook the ribbon cutting would proceed as planned but skating will not happen on Friday.
“In the spirit of 2020, our ice rink is a puddle. We will still have the ribbon cutting ceremony, but we won’t be able to allow anyone to skate tonight.”
ORIGINAL: On Friday, “Skating in the Park” returns for its ninth season!
The annual event is put on by the Huntsville Museum of Art and people of all ages are invited to head out for some safe holiday fun. ”Skating in the Park” is one of the Museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
According to Danny Owen, Director Of Communications at Huntsville Museum Of Art, masks are required inside of the “Skating in the Park” boundaries unless guests are enjoying concessions.
Workers are also limiting the number of skaters on the ice to 125 at a time. In addition, railings will be disinfected about every hour and a half and all skates will be disinfected when returned.
Owen says this is a tradition for families across all of the Tennessee Valley. With the new guidelines in place, he hopes folks will feel safe enough to support the annual outdoor event.
“This is an outdoor event, everyone is going to be wearing masks and we hope the community feels safe enough to come out and do this, ya know after a year of being cooped up and maybe away from people and friends and family,” Owen said. “We are hoping this brings some holiday cheer so to speak and we think it’s going to be able to.”
The outdoor rink officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ”Skating in the Park” runs through Jan. 10 and will be open on each major holiday including Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.
