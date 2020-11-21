BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This time of year can be difficult for anyone dealing with depression or an underlying mental condition.
Sometimes it can even lead to suicide.
The Saturday before Thanksgiving is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Psychologist Dr. Eliza Belle says it’s a day where those who have lost loved ones to suicide can also know they are not alone, and that support is available for their grief.
“It’s a great time to acknowledge there are resources for everyone’s wellness and mental health,” says Belle.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow says many times the people left behind don’t know how to handle the loss.
Family and friends can go through a wide range of emotions, trying to process a loved one would take their life.
“Reaching out to others in the same situation makes people feel supported. It also reminds them that even something as horrific as suicide, they’re not the only ones,” according to Klapow.
