Multi-million dollar residence hall coming to Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College and Athens State University are receiving funding for a new residence hall!
Governor Kay Ivey recently announced the Alabama Center for the Arts will receive $15 million in funding to build the residence hall, in downtown Decatur.
Funding for the project came from the Public School and College Authority Bond. The bond is designed to give public schools money for construction, safety improvements and technology needs.
The goal in mind for the new resident hall is to attract more students and ultimately increase enrollment. It will be a first for both schools.
“We are very pleased and excited that this funding will enable us to provide living space for our fine arts students as well as some of our student athletes who are from other areas of the state and region. We are grateful to Senator Orr and Governor Ivey for this significant help to serve our students,” commented Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Interim President.
Students attending the Alabama Center for the Arts are able to complete an Associate degree from Calhoun Community College and continue with Athens State University to attain a bachelor’s degree.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.