Mild with some patches of fog this morning

Expect sunshine today, thrown in with some cloud coverage, and temperatures to continue to increase.
Highs today will be in the lower 70s for the Valley, with comfortable temperatures headed into the evening/overnight as well.
The warmth will continue through the weekend as we expect the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Clouds will begin to build throughout the day Sunday, as a cold front quickly pushes in. A threat of rain moves in by late afternoon Sunday and looks to move out by early Monday morning. We are not out of the woods yet though with rain, we will see a few thunderstorms building back in on Wednesday and rain totals in the inch and a half category.
Your next week is looking a little soggy to start off, but as of now, your Thanksgiving is looking great!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.