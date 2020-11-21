Jury finds Kat West’s husband guilty of manslaughter

A video interview between Jeff and detectives was shown to the jury in its entirety. This interview occurred on Jan. 13. In the interview, Jeff tells detectives about he and his wife’s timeline of going to dinner on Friday, Jan. 12 at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, then heading to Red Zone Sports Grill next. He says they left around 8:15 p.m. to head to R&R Liquors, where the Lucid Absinthe and Jameson were purchased. Jeff said they made a stop at Publix then headed home. He stated that the two had a few drinks and he took pictures of Kat for her website, at her request. Jeff says they hung out for a couple of hours and drank, he said he consumed six drinks total that night, and he went to sleep around 10:30 p.m. because he had work the next morning. He states Kat stayed up drinking, and was drinking out of the bottle, sitting at the kitchen table when he went to bed.