How to host a perfect virtual Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanksgiving for many people might be very different this year due to COVID-19, but there is a way to successfully make the holiday events happen with family and friends--virtually!
Alex Horwitz, vice president of public relations at Comcast South Region, gave five tech tips on how to host a successful holiday gathering. He suggested the following:
- Pick a platform (i.e. Zoom, Facetime, or WhatsApp) and agree on a “virtual host” who can organize the event. A structured event can help prevent technical glitches or other blunders. Set a time period of an hour or so to manage everyone’s expectations.
- Consider planning your menu together or find a recipe that everyone can share. Maybe everyone cooks the same thing or brings something different to the virtual table. Set time to have your guests talk about their recipes.
- Check your WiFi signal strength where you plan to spend most of the virtual Thanksgiving. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, microwaves, and other devices can create dead zones, so test it ahead of time.
- Determine if you need a network extender.
- Think about external cameras and microphones for your event. You may also want to consider a small tripod, or simply stand, if your camera or microphone don’t have a built-in sturdy mounting unit.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.