The family of the man killed in a police standoff hold a memorial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of the man killed in a standoff with Huntsville Police said goodbye to their loved one on Saturday. Family and friends grieved over the loss of Bradley Pugh, the person who was involved in the standoff.
On Monday, officers responded to a call of a man on the roof of Ted’s BBQ in Five Points with a gun. Police later identified this man as Brad Pugh. According to Captain Michael Johnson, after negotiating with him into early Tuesday morning he went down a ladder.
Captain Johnson said when police tried to take him into custody he ran into a residential area and pulled out his gun. That’s when police confirm they shot Pugh.
On Saturday, Pugh’s son Cameron Pugh, along with family and friends said their goodbyes to a man who they said battled addiction and mental illness.
“I wished he would get back to the person he was before,” Cameron Pugh said. “When I was little and had rough days at school and got back and saw him it was just like I never had a bad day.”
Pugh’s mom Adina Peyton said her son had his demons, but his loss is one she can’t bare.
“My kid was a loving and kind. He wanted sobriety more than anything,” Peyton said.
Peyton said Saturday’s memorial service offered her some comfort.
“That showed all the different aspects of Brad’s beautiful personality and who he really was, and the impact of addiction and mental illness,” she said.
A tragedy Peyton said she will use to make a difference.
“Whatever economic condition, whatever race, I will make sure that they will be able to get some help so there’s a different outcome,” Peyton said.
Pugh’s mom clarifies that she wants to help bring more resources for those battling mental illness and drug addiction to Huntsville.
This standoff is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.