Cold front to bring scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon

Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening keeping overnight temperatures on the mild side with lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday will start off cloudy but dry with a southerly wind boosting temps into the upper 60s, a cold front will sweep through in the afternoon and evening bringing light scattered rain showers across the area. Showers will end late Sunday with most locations seeing roughly a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
The week will start off on a sunny note with cooler temps Monday afternoon in the upper 50s. Tuesday looks warmer with highs making it into the middle 60s before rain showers develop late Tuesday night.
Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms move through Wednesday resulting in a washout for most of the day, travel could be impacted across the Southeast with the widespread rain expected. Showers will end Wednesday night behind the cold front and colder air from the north will rush in. Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy but dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
We will be tracking another cold front coming in for next weekend bringing scattered rain chances Saturday and widespread rainfall for Sunday.
Overall, we will likely see a shift in our weather pattern moving forward into December with things looking cooler and wet, stay tuned.
