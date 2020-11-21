Colbert County GOP to hold Saturday “Trump Train”

Trump Train Parade 2020
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 10:37 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Republican Party is putting on a “Trump Train” 2020 parade on Saturday afternoon.

Those who are interested in participating are asked to meet at Mike’s Merchandise at 4103 Sportsplex Drive in Muscle Shoals at 1 p.m. The parade will include motorcycles, trucks, cars and jeeps.

The one to two hour route will travel through Russellville, Moulton and Elgin.

The expected route is listed below:

  • US 43 S through Russellville,
  • Hwy 24 E to Moulton,
  • Hwy 101 to Elgin,
  • Hwy 72 W, 43 W, Florence Boulevard,
  • East Dr Hicks Boulevard
  • S Court Street
  • N Jackson Highway
  • Hatch Boulevard
  • Woodward Ave, through Muscle Shoals, back to starting point.

