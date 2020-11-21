Colbert County GOP to hold Saturday “Trump Train”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Republican Party is putting on a “Trump Train” 2020 parade on Saturday afternoon.
Those who are interested in participating are asked to meet at Mike’s Merchandise at 4103 Sportsplex Drive in Muscle Shoals at 1 p.m. The parade will include motorcycles, trucks, cars and jeeps.
The one to two hour route will travel through Russellville, Moulton and Elgin.
The expected route is listed below:
- US 43 S through Russellville,
- Hwy 24 E to Moulton,
- Hwy 101 to Elgin,
- Hwy 72 W, 43 W, Florence Boulevard,
- East Dr Hicks Boulevard
- S Court Street
- N Jackson Highway
- Hatch Boulevard
- Woodward Ave, through Muscle Shoals, back to starting point.
