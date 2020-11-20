Mother of Huntsville man killed in police standoff speaks out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grieving mother went to the Huntsville City Council meeting to ask leaders to help her find answers on Thursday.
Adina Payton’s son, Bradley Pugh, was killed in standoff with the Huntsville Police Department earlier this week. Our crews spoke to Payton, Pugh’s mother before the meeting started.
“He had a problem,” Payton said. “He was talking for three hours there. He cannot be helped now. He’s gone.”
Payton said her son Pugh will never get to see his children again. Officials said Pugh was on the roof of Ted’s BBQ in Five Points with a gun. After hours of negotiating, Police said Pugh came down a ladder, but when officers tried take him into custody he ran into a residential area and pulled out his gun. That’s when police shot him.
An incident Payton said should have never happened.
“There had to be a better way for Brad’s situation to be handled than a death,” Payton said. “A violent death, he was reaching out and mentally ill. He was talking and begging for help.”
Payton confirms Pugh was battling his own internal struggle.
“The demons of mental illness and drug addiction haunted him until his last day.”
Payton said she will continue to fight to make sure no person ever feels her pain.
“I wonder, as a society and committee what we can do to avoid this tragedy in the future?” Payton questioned. The headlines are full of this but I never thought it would come to me.”
Payton said she does commend the Crisis Negotiation Response Team on their help with her son and getting him to come down the ladder, but she said she questions what happened from there.
