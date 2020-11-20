Mild, clear for your Friday morning

Temperatures this morning are closer to normal throughout the Valley and hovering in the low 40s.
Just like every other morning this week, we are seeing plenty of sunshine with high pressure keeping us dry and clear.
Winds from the southeast continue through your Friday morning and afternoon, though more calm than what we saw yesterday. Expect sunshine all day today and temperatures to continue increasing.
Highs today will be into the lower 70s for the Valley.
The sunshine and dry skies will continue into the weekend as we expect the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Clouds will begin to build throughout the day Sunday, as a cold front quickly pushes in. A threat of rain moves in by Monday morning, and begins to fizzle out by the afternoon. We will see more rain chances build back in for Wednesday.
Your next week is looking a little soggy to start off, but as of now, your Thanksgiving is looking great!
