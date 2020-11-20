Man missing from Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.
Jeremiah Bennett was last seen when he flew to Killeen, TX to stay with a family member. We’re told Bennett was set to return home on November 15th, but he never did.
Bennett is an 18-year-old black male with brown eyes. He is around 165 lbs and 5′9′'.
If you or someone you know has any information please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message, or send a private message through FB Messenger to this account.
