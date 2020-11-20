Man dies in car wreck after his vehicle overturned

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Pisgah man.
Charles Bradley Centers, 36, was killed when the 1999 Chevrolet S10 he was operating left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Police say Centers was not using his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 71 near County Road 345, approximately five miles south of Flat Rock around 12 p.m. November 20th.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
