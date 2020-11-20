Huntsville Utilities: Holiday season brings spike in scammers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a Huntsville Utilities customer, you’ll want to keep reading.
The company says its call center is seeing a big spike in scammers.
People are posing as company employees, asking for money over the phone. A lot of the time, the caller ID even says “Huntsville Utilities.”
A representative for the company tells us, this tends to happen a lot more during the holidays.
He says employees will never threaten to cut off your power in 30 minutes over the phone, or ask for prepaid cards as payment.
“The customer gave their payment information and the scammer gave their payment information and said it didn’t go through, can you give it to us again, and they ran the card twice. They’ll call us and see if there’s anything we can do, and there’s nothing we can do. The only thing we will do is contact law enforcement and let them know that it is happening,” Joe Gerhdes, community relations for Huntsville Utilities said.
He says they don’t typically call customers when their account is past due.
But bottom line, if you feel suspicious at all, hang up.
